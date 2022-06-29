Toronto police seek driver after woman allegedly followed home

Toronto police have released security camera footage of a man who allegedly followed a woman home and then stared at her as she parked her car.

The incident, which police say is being investigated as a case of criminal harassment, happened on Sunday at around 11:30 p.m. near Danforth and Jones avenues.

According to investigators, a man driving a silver or grey SUV followed a 33-year-old woman as she parked her car. The suspect was reportedly seen on dashcam video staring at the woman as she parked her vehicle.

“The woman fearing for her safety, locked herself in,” Toronto police said in a news release.

The man then fled the area in an unknown direction.

He is described as about 25 years old with a medium build, a moustache, brown hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt.

The suspect drove a silver or grey SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer with a “very squeaky” suspension, police said.