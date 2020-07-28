TORONTO -- Police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in connection with a break-and-enter investigation in downtown Toronto.

On July 9, police said that a male suspect attempted to gain entry into a property in the area of Adelaide Street East and Berkeley Street.

The suspect was unsuccessful in his attempt to gain entry into the home, according to police. The incident was captured on a home security camera system.

Police said that the man then fled the area and successfully broke into another property, though nothing was stolen.

On Tuesday, police released images of the suspect from the security camera system in an effort to identify him.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or who has any information related to the incidents, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.