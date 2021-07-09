TORONTO -- Police are looking for a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman who was walking on a street in North York Thursday.

It happened at approximately 9:15 p.m. in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Buckland Road.

Investigators say a 55-year-old woman was walking down the street when she was approached by an unknown man. She was then sexually assaulted, police said.

The suspect is described by police as a Black male, between 18 and 22 years of age, standing six feet tall, with a slim to medium build.

He was wearing a black face mask, black pants, and a black hooded sweatshirt at the time of the incident, police said, and was last seen running northbound in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Arleta Avenue.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.