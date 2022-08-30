Toronto police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Toronto police have set up a command post for a missing 12-year-old girl in North York.

Police say Seun Akinbola was last seen on Monday, Aug. 29, in the area of Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue, at around 6 p.m.

She is described as having a slim build and short black hair. Police say she was wearing a white sleeveless shirt, white shorts, and pink and white running shoes.

The command post has been set up in a plaza at Invermay Avenue and Bathurst Street.

Police say they are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).