Toronto police searching for driver involved in west-end hit-and-run

Crisis over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings escalates

A crisis over suspected poisonings targeting Iranian schoolgirls escalated Sunday as authorities acknowledged over 50 schools were struck in a wave of possible cases. The poisonings have spread further fear among parents as Tehran has faced months of unrest.

Nations reach accord to protect marine life on high seas

For the first time, United Nations members have agreed on a unified treaty to protect biodiversity in the high seas -- representing a turning point for vast stretches of the planet where conservation has previously been hampered by a confusing patchwork of laws.

Missing northern Ontario plane found, no survivors

The commercial plane with two aboard that went missing in a remote area of northern Ontario on Feb. 28 has been located just south of Chaucer Lake, Ont. by the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association aircraft at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday. There were no survivors.

