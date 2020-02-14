TORONTO -- Police are asking the public for help in locating a man wanted in connection with a firearms investigation.

Police said they are looking for 20-year-old Quorde Bowen, of Toronto, for a laundry list of charges.

Bowen is wanted on two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, two counts of careless storage of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

He is also wanted on two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, two counts of unauthorized storage of a prohibited device and one count of possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered, as well as one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Bowen should be considered violent, armed and dangerous, police said in a news release issued Friday.

Police describe Bowen as standing five-foot-seven with brown hair and brown eyes. If seen, police are asking the public to not approach him, but to call 911 instead.

Anyone with information on Bowen is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online.