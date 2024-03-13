Toronto police searching for 2 missing boys last seen on Monday

TORONTO
    Toronto police are searching for two young boys last seen in North York earlier this week.

    According to a news release issued by the service, the youths – Carter, 11, and Deshawn, 13 – were last seen at 4:30 p.m. on Monday in the area of Dufferin Street and Sheppard Avenue.

    Police described Carter as approximately five feet tall, with a slim build and short curly brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black pants and white running shoes.

    Deshawn is described as five-foot-nine, with a slim build and curly brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray pants with black pockets and white shoes.

    Investigators say they are concerned for the boys’ safety and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3200.

