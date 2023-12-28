TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto police search for suspect who allegedly wrote hate-motivated graffiti on several store windows

    Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly wrote hate-motivated graffiti on several store windows near Sherway Gardens on Dec. 21. (Toronto Police Service) Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly wrote hate-motivated graffiti on several store windows near Sherway Gardens on Dec. 21. (Toronto Police Service)

    Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly wrote hate-motivated graffiti on several store windows near Sherway Gardens last week.

    Officers said a man went to a retail business at around 7:10 p.m. in the area of The West Mall and The Queensway on Dec. 21.

    It is not clear how many businesses were affected, or whether the graffiti was scrawled inside the shopping centre, but police said the suspect fled the area.

    Police describe the suspect as having a medium build. He was wearing a black hooded puffer jacket, black jeans, white shoes, black and orange gloves, and ski goggles.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3500 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News