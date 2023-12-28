Toronto police search for suspect who allegedly wrote hate-motivated graffiti on several store windows

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly wrote hate-motivated graffiti on several store windows near Sherway Gardens last week.

Officers said a man went to a retail business at around 7:10 p.m. in the area of The West Mall and The Queensway on Dec. 21.

It is not clear how many businesses were affected, or whether the graffiti was scrawled inside the shopping centre, but police said the suspect fled the area.

Police describe the suspect as having a medium build. He was wearing a black hooded puffer jacket, black jeans, white shoes, black and orange gloves, and ski goggles.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3500 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.