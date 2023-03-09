Toronto police search for suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint
Toronto police are looking for a suspect who allegedly threatened a woman at knifepoint and sexually assaulted her earlier this week.
At 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Toronto police said they were called down to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Corinthian Boulevard, just south of Finch Avenue East.
Police allege the suspect approached the victim, unprovoked, with a knife and put his arm around her as he made her walk alongside him.
The suspect demanded the victim’s cell phone and allegedly threatened to harm her if she didn’t stay quiet, police say.
Toronto police say the victim was then sexually assaulted by the suspect. As they were walking, the victim was able to shout for help and escaped, prompting the suspect to run away on foot.
Police describe the suspect as a Black man, standing between five-foot-five and five-foot-eight, about 25 years old, with a medium build, black hair, and a light beard. He was last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket with an orange lining, black pants, and black boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7474, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
