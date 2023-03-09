Toronto police search for suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint

Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How to avoid falling for a CRA phone scam this tax season

It's tax season again, which means it's also open season for fraudsters posing as the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to scam Canadians out of their money and personal information. Here are some steps recommended by the CRA you can take to protect yourself this tax season.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton