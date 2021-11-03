TORONTO -- Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect who they say fired several gunshots into the air on a Queen West patio last month.

The incident, police say, occurred shortly before 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at a bar near Queen Street West and Portland Street.

According to investigators, a fight broke out on the patio, prompting a man to brandish a firearm and fire several shots into the air.

No one was injured.

The suspect has been described by police as six-foot-two with a muscular build, dark facial hair, and tattoos on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, red baseball hat, black pants, black shoes, and had a Louis Vuitton satchel bag.

Police have released security camera images of the suspect in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.