Toronto police search for suspect wanted in connection with sexual assault involving handgun

Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly pulled a gun and sexually assaulted a victim earlier this week.

Officers said they were called to the area of Mimico Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West on Monday, but said the incident occurred sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.

According to police, the suspect approached the victim in his vehicle. The victim got inside of the vehicle and the suspect allegedly brandished a black handgun and sexually assaulted the victim.

The victim was able to escape the vehicle and run away, police said.

The suspect was last seen heading eastbound on Mimico Avenue, driving an older red two-door sedan with a brown-coloured passenger door with several dents, peeling paint and rust.

Police describe the suspect as a clean-shaven white man between the ages of 30 and 35, about five-foot-six with a large build and short spiked hair with white coloured tips. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black track pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.