Toronto police search for suspect wanted in connection with a number of sexual assaults
Toronto police are searching for a man in connection with a number of sexual assaults from October to January.
The first incident happened on Oct. 24, just before noon, in the area of The Queensway and The West Mall in Etobicoke.
Officers allege the suspect approached the victim, requesting the use of a translator application to communicate. When the suspect stood close to the victim, he would reach out for a handshake, and as they were shaking hands, he allegedly pulled the victim closer and sexually assaulted her.
Nearly two weeks later, on the evening of Nov. 5, police said they were called to the area of The Queensway and Islington Avenue for reports of a sexual assault, where the suspect allegedly did the same manoeuvres before sexually assaulting a female victim.
Two months later, on Jan. 9 at around 7:40 p.m., police said they responded to another call in The Queensway and The West Mall area.
This time, police said the suspect approached three separate victims, asking they speak with him through a translator app.
Officers allege the suspect stood close to them, extended his hand for a handshake, pulled them closer as they were shaking hands and sexually assaulted them.
Police describe the suspect as a 70 to 80-year-old man with short grey hair who talks "with a European accent." He is often seen wearing a black toque, black jacket, and blue jeans, and he also rides a grey Raleigh mountain bike with a red/black helmet.
Police ask anyone with information to call them at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
