TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto police search for suspect wanted in connection with a number of sexual assaults

    Toronto police are searching for a man in connection with a number of sexual assaults from October to January. (Toronto Police Service) Toronto police are searching for a man in connection with a number of sexual assaults from October to January. (Toronto Police Service)

    Toronto police are searching for a man in connection with a number of sexual assaults from October to January.

    The first incident happened on Oct. 24, just before noon, in the area of The Queensway and The West Mall in Etobicoke.

    Officers allege the suspect approached the victim, requesting the use of a translator application to communicate. When the suspect stood close to the victim, he would reach out for a handshake, and as they were shaking hands, he allegedly pulled the victim closer and sexually assaulted her.

    Nearly two weeks later, on the evening of Nov. 5, police said they were called to the area of The Queensway and Islington Avenue for reports of a sexual assault, where the suspect allegedly did the same manoeuvres before sexually assaulting a female victim.

    Two months later, on Jan. 9 at around 7:40 p.m., police said they responded to another call in The Queensway and The West Mall area.

    This time, police said the suspect approached three separate victims, asking they speak with him through a translator app.

    Officers allege the suspect stood close to them, extended his hand for a handshake, pulled them closer as they were shaking hands and sexually assaulted them.

    Police describe the suspect as a 70 to 80-year-old man with short grey hair who talks "with a European accent." He is often seen wearing a black toque, black jacket, and blue jeans, and he also rides a grey Raleigh mountain bike with a red/black helmet.

    Police ask anyone with information to call them at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477). 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News