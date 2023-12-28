TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto police search for suspect in subway sex assault

    Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in November. (Toronto Police Service) Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in November. (Toronto Police Service)

    Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault on board a TTC subway train last month.

    According to police, officers were called to St. George Subway Station on Nov. 7 at around 10:10 p.m. for a report of a sexual assault.

    Police said a suspect walked closely behind a person as they boarded the train and then sexually assaulted them.

    The suspect then exited the train and was last seen standing on the subway platform, police said.

    In a news release issued Thursday, police said they are concerned there may be other victims.

    The suspect has been described by investigators as between 40 and 50 years old and has black hair and a black beard. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured zip-up sweater, a black hooded winter jacket, light blue jeans, and white and black slip-on shoes.

    Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 416-808-5304 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Russian stars' semi-naked party sparks wartime backlash

    A rapper who attended a celebrity party with only a sock to hide his modesty has been jailed for 15 days, sponsors of some of Russia's best known entertainers have torn up their contracts, and President Vladimir Putin is reported to be unamused.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News