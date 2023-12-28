Toronto police search for suspect in subway sex assault

Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault on board a TTC subway train last month.

According to police, officers were called to St. George Subway Station on Nov. 7 at around 10:10 p.m. for a report of a sexual assault.

Police said a suspect walked closely behind a person as they boarded the train and then sexually assaulted them.

The suspect then exited the train and was last seen standing on the subway platform, police said.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said they are concerned there may be other victims.

The suspect has been described by investigators as between 40 and 50 years old and has black hair and a black beard. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured zip-up sweater, a black hooded winter jacket, light blue jeans, and white and black slip-on shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 416-808-5304 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.