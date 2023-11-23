TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto police search for suspect following alleged indecent act at Woodbine Station

    Police are searching for a suspect following an alleged indecent act at Woodbine Station. Handout/TPS Police are searching for a suspect following an alleged indecent act at Woodbine Station. Handout/TPS

    Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in an ongoing indecent act investigation.

    Police say they received a call from Woodbine Station at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 3.

    It is alleged that the suspect was aboard a train heading eastbound from Woodbine Station, when he allegedly performed an indecent act in front of other passengers. He then allegedly fled the scene and was last seen leaving the subway station, located at Woodbine and Danforth avenues.

    The suspect is described as a man in his late 20s, standing approximately five-foot-nine or five-foot-ten-inches tall, with a slim build, chin-length hair and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a blue and white plaid shirt, a grey puffer jacket and baggy khaki pants.

    Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

