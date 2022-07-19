Toronto police search for suspect after woman stabbed downtown
Toronto police are looking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a downtown stabbing on Monday.
Police responded to a call for a stabbing in the area of Spadina Avenue and Adelaide Street West, at around 10:30 p.m.
A woman was allegedly involved in an argument with a man at the rear of a building.
When she walked away he stabbed her from behind, causing her to fall to the ground, police said.
The woman suffered unknown injuries.
The suspect fled the area, walking west through an adjacent parking lot.
He is described as between 20 and 30 years old, with a heavy build, short black braided hair and black unshaven facial hair.
He was wearing a plaid hooded zip-up sweater over a dark-coloured T-shirt, light-coloured pants and black shoes.
“He is believed to be armed and dangerous. If located, do not approach, call 911 immediately,” police said in a news release Tuesday.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
