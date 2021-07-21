TORONTO -- The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is looking for a suspect in connection with an aggravated assault that took place in the downtown area in the early hours of June 27.

At approximately 3 a.m., TPS responded to an unknown trouble call in the College and Yonge Streets area.

It is alleged that an altercation took place between two groups of individuals, in which one individual knocked another unconscious. The victim sustained serious injuries, police say.

TPS is now looking to identify the suspect. They are describing him as 20 to 30 years old, 6'1", large build and short black braided hair with a short beard.

The suspect was reported as wearing a white tank top, light-coloured jogging pants, and white running shoes, believed to be Nike Air Max 97’s, with a black satchel.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact TPS at 416-808-5200.