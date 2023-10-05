Toronto police search for man in connection with 2 sexual assaults in a week

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with two sexual assaults that occurred throughout downtown Toronto earlier this week.

Toronto police said the first incident occurred Monday, just before noon, in the area of King Street West and Shaw Street.

Officers said a man approached the victim from behind, sexually assaulted them, and then took off heading north on Shaw Street.

The following day, just before 10 p.m., police said they were called to the area of Brunswick and Sussex avenues.

In this incident, the man allegedly approached the victim from the side before he sexually assaulted them and fled towards Spadina Avenue.

Police said they believe the same suspect is responsible for both assaults.

Police describe the male suspect as being 20 to 35 years old, between five-foot-ten and six feet tall, with a thin build and short curly hair.

In the first incident, police said he was wearing a black vest, black pants and black Nike shoes with a white sole. During the second incident, officers said he was wearing a grey “T-shirt sweater” with a white T-shirt underneath, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.