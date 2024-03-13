TORONTO
    Toronto police say 2 missing boys last seen in North York have been found

    Toronto police say two young boys last seen in North York earlier this week have now been found.

    According to a news release issued by the service, the youths were last seen at 4:30 p.m. on Monday in the area of Dufferin Street and Sheppard Avenue.

    In an update on Wednesday afternoon, police confirmed that the boys have now been located.

