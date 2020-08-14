TORONTO -- The Toronto Police Service has released surveillance camera footage of the moments leading up to an east-end shooting that left a 45-year-old man, who was waiting for a ride to work, dead as they search for those responsible.

It was shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 12 when John Wheeler, a drywall installer, was shot to death while standing outside the apartment building he had called home for the past 11 years.

At the time, police said, a suspect vehicle pulled up to the building, located on Danforth Road north of Eglinton Avenue East, and one of two suspects allegedly discharged a firearm at Wheeler.

Wheeler sustained at least one gunshot wound to the torso, officers said. He was rushed to hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Shortly after the shooting took place, Det.-Sgt. Ted Lioumanis told reporters “there is no motive that I can suggest as to why he was targeted, if he was even targeted.”

On Friday, investigators released surveillance images and video of the incident in an effort to identify those responsible.

The first of four videos released by police shows the suspect vehicle arriving at the building. The second video shows the two suspects with one of them appearing to be pointing a firearm. The third video shows Wheeler walking out of the building alone and the fourth video shows one of the suspects, appearing to be armed with a firearm, approach Wheeler from behind.

The two suspects wanted in connection with this investigation are considered to be “armed, violent and dangerous,” officers said on Friday.

The first of the two is described as a Black man in his 20s, who was wearing dark clothing with white markings on the sleeves at the time. Police said he was the suspect who was armed.

The second suspect has been described as a white man in his 20s, who was wearing dark clothing with white on the front and was caring a black duffel bag at the time.

Both suspects were wearing face masks.

“If located, do not approach. Call 911 immediately,” police said.

Anyone with further information regarding this investigation is asked to contact officers at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).