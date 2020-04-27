TORONTO -- Surveillance camera footage released by police shows a 15-year-old boy get into a waiting vehicle outside of his North York home and then exit about 10 seconds later suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

On Sunday night, just after 6 p.m., officers with the Toronto Police Service were called to an address on Sheppard Avenue West, just east of Jane Street, for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located a teenage boy collapsed by a dumpster suffering from a gunshot wound to the left hip area. He was taken to hospital via emergency run and was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The victim has since been identified as Jeremiah Ranger.

Speaking at a news conference, Det.-Sgt. Henri Marsman said “a number of video cameras” in the area were viewed as part of the ongoing investigation. Some of that footage was released by police on Monday afternoon.

“I can tell you that a white SUV, believed to be an Audi, was seen parked in the street adjacent to the parking lot where this young man was found,” he said.

Marsman said Ranger got into the SUV with a friend, which is captured in the video footage.

“While inside the car, an interaction took place and the deceased and the young man in his company fled the SUV,” he said. “The deceased collapsed a short distance away and the other male fled the scene.”

The interaction that took place inside the vehicle was about 10 seconds and cannot be seen in the video released by police.

The video does show Ranger stumble out of the vehicle and run out of frame.

Marsman said Ranger later collapsed about 20 metres away from where the vehicle was parked.

Ranger’s friend, who is also a minor, has since been located by police and Marsman said he is cooperating with the investigation. He did not suffer any physical injuries in the incident.

The SUV seen in the surveillance video was last spotted heading northbound on Markay Street before heading westbound on Spenvelly Drive, according to investigators.

Marsman said Ranger just celebrated his 15th birthday earlier this month.

“It’s tragic to see a young life cut short,” he said.

Homicide 24/2020

On April 26th officers responded to a shooting at 1884 Sheppard Ave West.

Jeremiah Ranger, 15, was located suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. pic.twitter.com/7UpcqvooZc — Homicide Squad (@TPSHomicide) April 27, 2020

Gun violence with black youth needs to end, victim’s mother says

Ranger’s mother, who wished to not be identified, said she saw her son leave their North York home at 5:45 p.m. and less than 10 minutes later she found him lying by the dumpster.

“The gun violence with the black youth in the community needs to come to an end,” she told CP24 on Monday morning.

She described her teenage son as a “bright boy” with “a lot of love.”

“Jeremiah is in a better place,” she said. “He is in heaven and he is at peace and I just want the people who are responsible for this to surrender themselves and I don’t want no more people to be affected by this.”

Ranger’s mother said she was there when responding paramedics attempted to revive her son for 45 minutes.

She said her son died the night before her birthday.

“I want everyone to know that today is my birthday and Jeremiah would not want me to be sad. He would want me to be at peace with the fact that he is now at peace.”

Ranger’s mother added that she believes she knows who is responsible for her son’s death.

“We know who you are and I just want you to turn yourself in,” she said.

Investigators appeal for more information

When asked about what Ranger’s mother possibly knew about the case, Marsman said “she hasn’t communicated specifically who she thinks is involved.”

“I believe she is appealing for the people to turn themselves in,” he added.

Marsman said investigators believe more than one person was inside the vehicle when Ranger and his friend got inside it.

“We are continuing to appeal to witnesses, anyone whose got dashcam security video is urged to contact us – or any other witnesses who saw anything,” he said. “Anyone in the area between 5:40 and 5:50 p.m. is urged to check any video they may have and contact homicide investigators.”

Anyone with further information regarding this investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).