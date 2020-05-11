Toronto police release results of cross-border cocaine trafficking investigation
Published Monday, May 11, 2020 8:32AM EDT Last Updated Monday, May 11, 2020 10:44AM EDT
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
TORONTO -- The Toronto Police Service is expected to announce the results of a cross-border investigation into cocaine trafficking on Monday morning.
The results of the investigation, dubbed Project Corredor, will be released by Insp. Don Belanger during a news conference held at Toronto Police Headquarters.
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Toronto Police Headquarters remains closed to the public. The news conference will be streamed online and CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry it as soon as it begins.