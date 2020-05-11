TORONTO -- The Toronto Police Service is expected to announce the results of a cross-border investigation into cocaine trafficking on Monday morning.

The results of the investigation, dubbed Project Corredor, will be released by Insp. Don Belanger during a news conference held at Toronto Police Headquarters.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Toronto Police Headquarters remains closed to the public. The news conference will be streamed online and CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry it as soon as it begins.