Toronto police release photos of suspect who allegedly exposed himself to female jogger in west end

Toronto police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly committed an indecent act in the city’s west end on Saturday morning.

Police said a woman was jogging in the area of Dupont Street and Edwin Avenue when an unknown man came out of the bushes and allegedly exposed himself.

He then took a few steps toward the woman, but she ran away from him, police said.

On Saturday afternoon, police released photos of the suspect. He is believed to be in his 30s and described as six feet tall with a thin build, very tanned skin and black facial hair.

The suspect was last seen wearing a short sleeve Blue Jays jersey and black shorts.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).