Toronto police release photos of suspect in alleged sexual assault at subway station
Police have released photos of a suspect they say is wanted in connection with a sexual assault at Lawrence Subway Station last month.
Police said the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on Sept. 2 on the northbound subway platform.
According to police, one person walked past the suspect to get on the subway train when they were sexually assaulted.
The suspect has been described by investigators as about 30 years old, with a thin build, and a short black faded haircut. He was seen wearing a purple striped buttoned-up shirt, black pants, and black running shoes with white laces and white soles.
Anyone with information about the alleged assault can call police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
Homeowners brace for mortgage payment shock amid higher-for-longer rate outlook
From ultra-low interest rates that led to a huge spike in real estate demand to the speed with which interest rates shot up to levels not seen in a generation, it's been hard to keep up with the shifting landscape for mortgage holders.
India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats, report says
India has told Canada that it must repatriate 41 diplomats by Oct. 10, the Financial Times reported. Ties between India and Canada have become strained over Canadian suspicion that Indian government agents had a role in the June murder in Canada of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Diwali fireworks advisory issued despite warnings it might be discriminatory: emails
An Environment Canada advisory that singled out Diwali fireworks as a reason to prepare for poor air quality last October was issued despite multiple warnings from some staff about it being discriminatory.
Trump seethes through the start of trial in New York lawsuit accusing him of lying about his wealth
Aggrieved and defiant, former U.S. president Donald Trump sat through hours of sometimes testy opening statements Monday in a fraud lawsuit that could cost him control of Trump Tower and other prized properties.
New study shows where you fall on new internet addiction spectrum
Researchers have come up with categories for people who are addicted to the internet and for those who are at risk.
Biomes like Canada's boreal forest play a small but vital role in carbon capture, researchers find
Dry grasslands may have been providing an unseen helping hand to slow the rate of climate warning, according to a new study which found that these grasslands have been storing more heat-trapping carbon than previously known.
India police search journalists' homes and offices in the country's latest raids on media
Indian police raided the offices of a news website that's under investigation for allegedly receiving funds from China, as well as the homes of several of its journalists, in what critics described as an attack on one of India's few remaining independent news outlets.
Blue Jays on the road for best-of-three wild-card series with Twins
The Toronto Blue Jays kick off their American League wild-card playoff series with the Minnesota Twins today at Target Field in Minneapolis.
McDonald's, Wendy's defeat lawsuit over size of burgers
McDonald's and Wendy's have defeated a lawsuit accusing them of deceiving hungry diners by exaggerating the size of their burgers.
Montreal
-
Montreal to construct more parks, 'sponge' roads to withstand rain
Over the next two years, the City of Montreal says it plans to construct almost 30 parks and 400 "sponge" pavements to make them more resistant to heavy rainfall.
-
Man in hospital after stabbing in Lachine
A 43-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal's Lachine borough.
-
Woman, 79, killed at Quebec seniors residence; suspect, 81, under watch in hospital
A 79-year-old woman was killed on Saturday in a seniors' residence in Terrebonne, in the Lanaudière region north of Montreal. An 81-year-old man is considered a suspect in the case, but he is still unconscious in hospital.
London
-
One person dies after crash in Middlesex Centre
OPP say one person has died after a commercial vehicle hit a hydro pole in Middlesex Centre.
-
Masking guidelines revised at LHSC and St. Joseph’s: Here’s what you need to know
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and St. Joseph’s Health Care London (St. Joseph’s) are joining hospitals across the region in adjusting masking guidelines.
-
Sudden death investigation at West Middlesex Memorial Arena Park
The Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service is investigating a sudden death at the West Middlesex Memorial Arena Park behind the arena.
Kitchener
-
'There are thousands of us': Sixties Scoop survivor shares story following National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Tauni Sheldon is often referred to as “the picture-perfect baby” with full cheeks, almond-shaped eyes and sporting a frilly white dress.
-
Four teens arrested in connection to Pride flag taken from school and burned: Police
Waterloo regional police have arrested four teenagers after they say a Pride flag was taken from a Kitchener high school, trampled on, and burned.
-
'Our communities really answer our calls': Funds for dog's emergency surgery raised in hours
A fundraiser for a one-year-old's emergency surgery only needed five hours to meet its goal.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Teen dies in ATV rollover on Wahanpitae First Nation near Sudbury
Tragedy has struck another northern Ontario family, as a 14-year-old boy from Wahnapitae First Nation was killed in an ATV rollover marking the 10th death in the region involving an off-road vehicle since July.
-
Northern Ont. driver crashed after fleeing RCMP, throwing beer cans out window
A 35-year-old northern Ontario driver is charged with impaired driving after allegedly evading Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba, throwing beer cans out the window and assaulting his passenger before crashing vehicle into a ditch.
-
Sudbury police use surveillance video to catch trio of mugging suspects
A violent attack on man lying on the ground in a downtown Sudbury underpass tunnel was captured on surveillance video and police are looking for the third suspect who fled.
Ottawa
-
One dead after driver strikes two pedestrians in Sandy Hill
Ottawa police say a woman in her 40s is dead after a driver struck her and another person in Sandy Hill.
-
Ottawa Student Transportation Authority apologizes for lack of school bus drivers; manager taking leave of absence
The chief administrative officer and general manager of the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) is taking a leave of absence after a tumultuous start to the school year.
-
One person suffers life-threatening injury after hitting horse on Highway 417
Ontario Provincial Police say a driver suffered a life-threatening injury in an overnight crash on Highway 417 that involved horses that had wandered onto the highway.
Windsor
-
'We heard them loud and clear': standing room only at Unifor Local 444 membership meeting
Unifor Local 444 officials are preparing for contract negotiations with Stellantis while a deadline with General Motors looms and a large portion of local union membership raise concern over the pattern set by Ford.
-
UWindsor gets 'best-ever' placement in global ranking
The University of Windsor has achieved its highest-ever position in the World University Rankings by the Times Higher Education.
-
Barrie
-
Bradford Library workers strike ends, case goes to arbitration
After ten weeks of strike action, library workers in Bradford West Gwillimbury will be returning to work.
-
Fire causes $2 million in damage to Muskoka cottage
Muskoka Lakes fire crews spent several hours battling a large cottage fire on Camp Jackson Road in Muskoka, on Sunday.
-
Food truck explosion prompts investigation in Gravenhurst
Emergency crews are investigating after a food truck exploded in Gravenhurst Sunday morning.
Atlantic
-
Sunday night structure fire in Saint John displaces 8 residents
The fire prompted a temporary shelter-in-place notice from the City of Saint John Sunday night due to smoke in the city.
-
-
Responsible Seafood Summit underway in Saint John
The four-day Responsible Seafood Summit features delegates from six continents, and will focus on the shared responsibilities and goals from all levels of the global seafood supply chain.
Calgary
-
2 Calgary weekend shootings believed to be connected, targeted: police
Police believe two shootings in southwest and southeast Calgary over the weekend are connected and targeted the same person.
-
Grizzly bear attacks rare, but a risk in wilderness, experts say after Banff deaths
Grizzly bear experts say fatal attacks are extremely rare, but it's always a risk when people venture into the wilderness.
-
Alberta launches respiratory virus dashboard with COVID-19, influenza and RSV data
After limited updates on respiratory virus statistics, the Alberta government launched its COVID-19, influenza and RSV dashboard on Monday.
Winnipeg
-
'High interest election': Less than 24 hours until Manitobans go to the polls
The clock is counting down on the provincial election campaign trail, and it's been anhistoric year for advance voting as a record 200,790 Manitobans cast their ballots ahead of time.
-
'We are dead inside': Mother of 3 lost to alleged drunk driver
A Winnipeg family is in mourning after a mother of three was killed by a alleged drunk driver last week.
-
5 dead after single-vehicle crash near Swan River, Man.
Swan River RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed five people in western Manitoba Saturday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Paralyzed varsity quarterback makes emotional return to Vancouver field
Two months after varsity quarterback Gavin Kamoschinski broke his neck, the 17-year-old returned to the football field Saturday to inspire his teammates.
-
'It was heartbreaking': Okanagan family targeted by thieves after losing home to wildfire
After a family from B.C.'s Okanagan lost their home to the McDougall Creek wildfire, looters decided to ransack what little they had left.
-
Cities should cover the costs when bears killed on their land, say B.C. advocates
An animal rights charity has suggested that B.C. cities, towns and perhaps even homeowners should be charged each time a conservation officer is required to deal with a nuisance bear that’s habituated to human food or garbage.
Edmonton
-
Alberta launches respiratory virus dashboard with COVID-19, influenza and RSV data
After limited updates on respiratory virus statistics, the Alberta government launched its COVID-19, influenza and RSV dashboard on Monday.
-
Alberta doesn't plan to increase minimum wage as 6 provinces raise theirs
Six provinces raised their minimum wage this weekend but Alberta has no plans to adjust its base pay of $15 per hour introduced in 2018.
-
Homicide detectives investigating death outside downtown Edmonton shelter
A 39-year-old man is dead after he was found injured outside a downtown Edmonton shelter Sunday afternoon.