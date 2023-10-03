Toronto

Toronto police release photos of suspect in alleged sexual assault at subway station

Police have released images of a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a Toronto subway station on Sept. 3, 2023. (Toronto police handout) Police have released images of a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a Toronto subway station on Sept. 3, 2023. (Toronto police handout)

Police have released photos of a suspect they say is wanted in connection with a sexual assault at Lawrence Subway Station last month.

Police said the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on Sept. 2 on the northbound subway platform.

According to police, one person walked past the suspect to get on the subway train when they were sexually assaulted.

The suspect has been described by investigators as about 30 years old, with a thin build, and a short black faded haircut. He was seen wearing a purple striped buttoned-up shirt, black pants, and black running shoes with white laces and white soles.

Anyone with information about the alleged assault can call police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats, report says

India has told Canada that it must repatriate 41 diplomats by Oct. 10, the Financial Times reported. Ties between India and Canada have become strained over Canadian suspicion that Indian government agents had a role in the June murder in Canada of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News