Toronto police release photos of man wanted in forcible confinement investigation
Toronto police have released photos of a man wanted in connection with a forcible confinement investigation.
Police said they were called to Royal York Station on April 5 at 1:30 p.m. for a suspicious incident.
A 14-year-old girl was inside the station when a man approached her, police said.
He then allegedly put his arms around her and talked to her “while escorting her in his direction.”
Police said the girl asked the man to let her go. The interaction caught the attention of another person, who subsequently intervened and pulled the girl away from the man, police said.
The man then left the area. On Sunday, police released a description of the man to the public in an effort to identify him.
He is described as white with a medium build, short white hair and clean-shaven.
Police said he was wearing a black baseball cap with a design/sticker on top of the brim, black pants, a black hoodie, a black puffer vest, black Puma shoes with a white stripe logo and carrying a blue duffle or messenger bag with black strap.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
HIDDEN TORONTO
HIDDEN TORONTO | Did you know about this rare and unusual bookshop in Toronto?
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
When will the COVID-19 pandemic end? Experts say there's no 'satisfying answer'
With a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections already hitting parts of Canada, many may be left wondering when exactly the pandemic will come to an end. However, experts say this question remains a tough one to answer.
Ontario's top doctor to hold first COVID-19 news conference in nearly a month
Ontario's chief medical officer of health will be speaking publicly for the first time in nearly a month as the province continues to grapple with an increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of a major storm coming to southern Manitoba this week that has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.
NEW | Prince Charles and Camilla coming to Canada for royal tour
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will be coming to Canada for a three-day royal tour in May, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced Monday. Their short visit will include stops in Newfoundland and Labrador, the National Capital Region and the Northwest Territories.
Mistaken for mass killer, man recalls shot 'like a sonic boom' as RCMP fired at him
David Westlake is an unbelievably lucky man who still wonders what saved him when two Mounties mistook him for a killer and opened fire.
'Infection doesn't protect you': Getting COVID twice more common as immunity wanes, experts say
Getting infected with COVID-19 for a second time is becoming increasingly more common as people's immunity wanes, experts say.
Russia has defaulted on its foreign debt, says S&P
Russia has defaulted on its foreign debt because it offered bondholders payments in rubles, not dollars, credit ratings agency S&P has said.
Canada takes aim at Russian defence sector with new sanctions
Canada is targeting Russia's defence industry with its latest round of sanctions over Moscow's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.
Canada plans to double homebuilding in decade, but where are the workers?
Canada has an ambitious plan to double the pace of homebuilding within a decade but the first big challenge is finding enough skilled workers, as the country grapples with the tightest labor market on record and with construction already at a multi-year high.
Montreal
-
Quebec marks 1 million COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations rise by 85
Quebec reported on Monday that COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 85 in the last 24 hours and six more people have died as the province surpassed 1,000,000 confirmed positive PCR tests.
-
Asian Quebecers condemn French-language programs for offensive classroom material
Asian-Canadians are condemning two Quebec French-language programs after course material containing offensive stereotypes was distributed to students.
-
Marie-Victorin byelection gets underway in Longueuil
Monday marks byelection day in the provincial electoral riding of Marie-Victorin, on the South Shore of Montreal.
London
-
Vehicle strikes building in east London, Ont.
There's no word on injuries after a two-vehicle crash in London on Sunday afternoon.
-
NEW
NEW | Prince Charles and Camilla coming to Canada for royal tour
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will be coming to Canada for a three-day royal tour in May, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced Monday. Their short visit will include stops in Newfoundland and Labrador, the National Capital Region and the Northwest Territories.
-
Ontario's top doctor to hold first COVID-19 news conference in nearly a month
Ontario's chief medical officer of health will be speaking publicly for the first time in nearly a month as the province continues to grapple with an increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports 1,090 COVID-19 hospitalizations, three additional deaths
The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Ontario reached 1,090 on Monday as another three deaths related to the disease were reported.
-
Ontario's top doctor to hold first COVID-19 news conference in nearly a month
Ontario's chief medical officer of health will be speaking publicly for the first time in nearly a month as the province continues to grapple with an increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
-
Teen facing weapons charges after disturbance in Victoria Park
A 17-year-old has been arrested by Waterloo regional police after a disturbance in Kitchener's Victoria Park.
Northern Ontario
-
Missing Sudbury area man's body found
No foul play is suspected in the discovery of a missing Sudbury area man.
-
Young Canadians avoid home buying, see wealth fall for first time since pandemic started: StatCan
Recent data from Statistics Canada show the youngest households in Canada saw their wealth decrease for the first time since the pandemic began as they avoided home purchases and reduced their financial assets.
-
'Infection doesn't protect you': Getting COVID twice more common as immunity wanes, experts say
Getting infected with COVID-19 for a second time is becoming increasingly more common as people's immunity wanes, experts say.
Ottawa
-
Treasury Board president: 'Hybrid work is here to stay'
The federal government is looking at converting some downtown Ottawa office buildings into housing as thousands of public servants continue to work from home, the president of the Treasury Board said Monday.
-
NEW
NEW | Prince Charles and Camilla coming to Canada for royal tour
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will be coming to Canada for a three-day royal tour in May, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced Monday. Their short visit will include stops in Newfoundland and Labrador, the National Capital Region and the Northwest Territories.
-
Ottawa pharmacist says there's little demand for a fourth COVID-19 shot
As more people become eligible for a fourth COVID-19 shot, one Ottawa pharmacy owner says there has not been much demand for the vaccine, despite it being readily available.
Windsor
-
One person in custody after incident in Essex
Harvey Street in Essex, Ont. has reopened after what OPP described as an 'ongoing incident.'
-
Ontario's top doctor to hold first COVID-19 news conference in nearly a month
Ontario's chief medical officer of health will be speaking publicly for the first time in nearly a month as the province continues to grapple with an increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
-
Power tools worth $5,000 reported stolen from Chatham storage unit
Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after $5,000 in power tools were reported stolen from a storage unit.
Barrie
-
Innisfil teens charged with tagging Barrie business
Two Innisfil teens accused of tagging a Barrie business Sunday night face charges.
-
Crash in Oro-Medonte sends two to hospital
A crash in Oro-Medonte on Sunday sends two people to hospital.
-
Bradford school closed due to staffing shortages
The list of central Ontario schools closing due to staffing shortages continues to grow.
Atlantic
-
Mistaken for mass killer, man recalls shot 'like a sonic boom' as RCMP fired at him
David Westlake is an unbelievably lucky man who still wonders what saved him when two Mounties mistook him for a killer and opened fire.
-
'Our lobsters are gold plated now': Atlantic Canada lobster exports, prices soar
For many, summer in the Maritimes would not be complete without fresh lobster. But locals and tourists alike could have to shell out more for the crustaceans as prices reach historic highs.
-
NEW
NEW | Prince Charles and Camilla coming to Canada for royal tour
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will be coming to Canada for a three-day royal tour in May, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced Monday. Their short visit will include stops in Newfoundland and Labrador, the National Capital Region and the Northwest Territories.
Calgary
-
U.S. senator visiting Alberta oilsands amid energy security concerns
Joe Manchin is in Alberta to meet with Premier Jason Kenney, Energy Minister Sonya Savage, and key oil and gas stakeholders as concerns around energy security continue.
-
Fixer says former Alberta justice minister hired him to get reporter's phone logs
David Wallace says he was hired by Jonathan Denis to get the phone records of Alanna Smith, a former Calgary Herald reporter now of The Canadian Press.
-
'Infection doesn't protect you': Getting COVID twice more common as immunity wanes, experts say
Getting infected with COVID-19 for a second time is becoming increasingly more common as people's immunity wanes, experts say.
Winnipeg
-
Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of a major storm coming to southern Manitoba this week that has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.
-
'Infection doesn't protect you': Getting COVID twice more common as immunity wanes, experts say
Getting infected with COVID-19 for a second time is becoming increasingly more common as people's immunity wanes, experts say.
-
Brandon organization helping people with addiction in need of $100K repair
One organization in Brandon that helps people impacted by addiction needs $100,000 to make an unexpected and urgent repair.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Commuters face 'major delays' as Lions Gate Bridge closed due to vehicle incident
A vehicle incident closed a bridge connecting downtown Vancouver to the North Shore during morning rush hour Monday.
-
Surrey mayor back in court on public mischief trial amid ethics debate at city hall
Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum is scheduled to appear virtually in court Monday in his public mischief trial.
-
1st cruise ship arrives in Vancouver since COVID-19 shutdown
For the first time in more than two years, a large cruise ship passed under Vancouver's Lions Gate Bridge and into the local harbour over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Fixer says former Alberta justice minister hired him to get reporter's phone logs
David Wallace says he was hired by Jonathan Denis to get the phone records of Alanna Smith, a former Calgary Herald reporter now of The Canadian Press.
-
U.S. senator visiting Alberta oilsands amid energy security concerns
Joe Manchin is in Alberta to meet with Premier Jason Kenney, Energy Minister Sonya Savage, and key oil and gas stakeholders as concerns around energy security continue.
-
When will the COVID-19 pandemic end? Experts say there's no 'satisfying answer'
With a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections already hitting parts of Canada, many may be left wondering when exactly the pandemic will come to an end. However, experts say this question remains a tough one to answer.