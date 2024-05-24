Toronto police release photo of homicide victim as police upgrade charges

TORONTO
    Mohamed Alladin, 57, of Toronto, is seen in this undated photo released by Toronto police. Police say Alladin was killed after being hit with an object at a residence in Scarborough on May 16, 2024. (Toronto Police Service/ Supplied) Mohamed Alladin, 57, of Toronto, is seen in this undated photo released by Toronto police. Police say Alladin was killed after being hit with an object at a residence in Scarborough on May 16, 2024. (Toronto Police Service/ Supplied)
    Charges have been upgraded against a suspect accused of killing a man in a Scarborough apartment earlier this month, Toronto police say.

    The incident occurred on May 16 shortly before 2:20 p.m. at a residence in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Birchmount Road.

    According to police, there was an altercation between two men when one struck the other with an object.

    The man who was struck, who has been identified as 57-year-old Mohamed Alladin, was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition but later died from his injuries.

    Police said the suspect was arrested at the scene. Police have identified the suspect as Chandrika Rampat, a 65-year-old Toronto resident.

    According to police, the victim and suspect were known to one another.

    Police said Rampat was initially charged with both assault and aggravated assault but the charges have now been upgraded to second-degree murder.

