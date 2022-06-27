Toronto police release new video appealing to public in Raheem White case

Toronto police release new video appealing to public in Raheem White case

Detective Constable Sukhdeo, left, Raheem White, right (Toronto police service) Detective Constable Sukhdeo, left, Raheem White, right (Toronto police service)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine

Russian long-range bombers fired a missile that struck a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk on Monday, raising fears of what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an 'unimaginable' number of victims in 'one of the most disastrous terrorist attacks in European history.'

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton