TORONTO -- Police have released images of five suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing and a robbery in downtown Toronto earlier this month that left a 15-year-old boy seriously injured.

On July 6, just after 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of Bay Street and Hagerman streets for a stabbing.

Police say a boy was walking in the area when he was approached by a group of five men with whom he had a verbal dispute earlier.

The group allegedly attacked the 15-year-old boy. Police say he was stabbed multiple times, and his personal belongings were robbed.

The boy was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects fled the area in a black four-door sedan. Police say all five men are described as having a slim build.

The first suspect was wearing white shoes, blue jeans, a grey hooded sweater, and a black satchel. The second suspect was wearing a black baseball cap, black sweater, black pants, and black shoes.

Police say the third suspect was wearing a black sweater, black pants, and white shoes. The fourth suspect was carrying a black satchel and had a black hooded sweater, black pants, white shoes.

The fifth suspect was wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants, white shoes and was also carrying a black satchel.

Police say they are all considered armed, violent, and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).