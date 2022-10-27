Toronto police release image of suspect wanted in robbery, assault on TTC

Police have released an image taken from a surveillance video of a suspect wanted in a robbery investigation. (Toronto Police Service) Police have released an image taken from a surveillance video of a suspect wanted in a robbery investigation. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trying to 'calm' ministers, conflicting tow truck testimony: The latest learned from police at the convoy commission

It's been a full week of testimony from top Ottawa and provincial police officials at the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. From conflicting testimony, to ministers losing confidence in police, here are some highlights from the jam-packed hearings and latest stack of related documents.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton