TORONTO -- Police have stepped up their search for two seniors who went missing in the city’s Rexdale neighbouhood earlier this week.

Leonard Simpson, 98, was last seen leaving an apartment building near Kendleton Drive and John Garland Boulevard at around noon on Monday while Chandulal Gandhi, 83, disappeared from the Kipling and Steeles avenues area at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police have been scouring the neighbourhood for both men in recent days but have been unable to locate them. On Thursday, police escalated their response to a Level 3 search, which is the highest possible level.

As part of a Level 3 search police draw on a number of specialized resources, including the mounted unit and the marine unit. They also bring in officers from other divisions to assist with the search.

“When a search goes to a level 3 essentially what is happening is that emergency management is stepping in to provide management and support alongside with our partners here in 23 Division,” Sgt. Sean Cosgrove, who is overseeing the search effort, told CP24 on Thursday morning. “We are coming out here to put a fresh pair of eyes on the investigation.”

Police have already utilized drones to search the general areas where the men were last seen and have also brought in members from its mounted unit to complete a search of nearby parks.

Cosgrove said that in the coming days police will be bringing in further specialized resources to search nearby ravines and trails as well.

He said that police are also appealing to residents to keep their eyes peeled for the men.

“We are asking citizens, homeowners and building owners in the area to be mindful of their properties and have a look in their backyards and in their structures,” he said. “You are going to be seeing officers out here today searching these areas and we are really asking for the public’s support. If you see something don’t hesitate to give us a call.”

The neighbourhood where the two men were last seen is just a few kilometres away from the site of two recent homicides that police have said could be connected.

Police have, however, said that there is nothing to suggest that the disappearance are linked to those homicides at this point.

Simpson has been described by police as standing about five-foot-three and weighing about 120 pounds. He has a slim build and grey hair and was last seen wearing a beige sweater, blue jeans, black baseball cap, red glasses, and multi-coloured shoes.

Gandhi has been described by police as standing about five-foot-seven with a slim build, with white hair and a white beard. He was last seen wearing grey dress pants, a black jacket and a blue baseball cap.