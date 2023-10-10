Toronto police ramp up search for missing 73-year-old man who lives with dementia

Toronto police have ramped up their search for a 73-year-old who has been missing since Oct. 1.

Officers said that Desmond was last seen just after 1:10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1., in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and McCowan Road in Scarborough.

Desmond lives with dementia and Parkinson’s disease, and police said they are concerned for their safety.

A spokesperson for Toronto police confirmed to CTV News Toronto that a Level 3 search has been undertaken, which is the highest possible level of response.

A command post has been set up at 150 McCowan Road as part of the search, officials said.

“Officers are searching multiple areas and following up on tips,” TPS Const. Victor Kwong said in an emailed statement, adding drones are also being used for the search.

Officers describe Desmond as five-foot-11 with curly gray hair, a gray beard, and weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.