Toronto police provide update on carjacking investigations
Toronto police are providing an update on their investigation into recent carjacking incidents.
Insp. Rich Harris from the Hold Up Squad will hold the news conference at Toronto Police Service headquarters at 1:30 p.m.
Earlier this year, Harris spoke to the media a day after Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner was carjacked in Etobicoke.
At the time, he said police had already responded to 60 carjackings in the city, surpassing 2021’s total of 59. Harris added that 20 arrests had been made, with many of those suspects believed to have been involved in multiple incidents.
The increase in carjackings across the Greater Toronto Area prompted police services to create a task force in the spring to focus on the issue.
Last month, Toronto police responded to at least two separate armed carjackings in Scarborough. The first one happened in the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Sesame Street, where one person was robbed at knifepoint. A 16-year-old boy was arrested in that incident, while three more suspects remained outstanding.
In the other incident, which occurred in the Bamburgh Circle and Warden Avenue area, the vehicle of a 37-year-old woman was stolen from her by three suspects, including one armed with a handgun. No arrests have been announced in that investigation.
CTV News Toronto will live stream the news conference.
