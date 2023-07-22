Toronto police officer struck by car in Parkdale; 2 suspects sought

Toronto police are looking for two suspects who fled the scene after striking an officer with their vehicle in Parkdale Saturday afternoon.

It happened near King Street West and Jameson Avenue, shortly after 2:20 p.m.

Toronto paramedics say they transported the female officer to the hospital with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the vehicle was later recovered unoccupied.

Police say the suspects are white males between 17 and 20 years old with a thin build and were last seen wearing all-black clothing.

The circumstances that led to the collision are not known.

Roads in the area are closed for investigation.