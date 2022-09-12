Toronto police officer killed in daytime shooting

Multiple sources confirm to CTV National News and CP24 that a Toronto police officer has been shot and killed in Mississauga.

The incident, involving two separate scenes, saw four people shot in total. Three were taken to local hospitals.

The first incident, in which the officer was fatally shot, took place just after 2 p.m. at Argentia Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard, in Mississauga.

According to police, two people were shot and one was taken to a local trauma centre.

The second incident took place at a plaza near King and Main Streets in Milton Monday afternoon. According to police, two people were shot just before 3 p.m.

Investigators said they believed the same suspect is responsible for both shootings. Just before 4:30 p.m., the province issued an emergency alert, warning the public of the ongoing situation.

The suspect was located and taken into police custody just after 4:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.