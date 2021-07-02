TORONTO -- A Toronto police officer has died following an incident near City Hall overnight, Chief James Ramer has confirmed.

“It is with profound sadness that I confirm the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup of 52 Division,” Ramer said while providing an update on the situation Friday morning.

Ramer said Northrup died while responding to a call in the parking garage located underneath City Hall, near Queen and Bay streets, just after midnight.

A large police presence was on scene in the hours following the incident, along with the service’s Collision Reconstruction Unit.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.