The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has arrested a man and a woman in connection with an ongoing human trafficking investigation launched in July.

According to a release issued Friday, officers in TPS’ human trafficking enforcement team began an investigation into an alleged trafficking occurrence in July 2021 and said that they identified two suspects.

On Nov. 1, officers arrested Toronto resident Julianna Fodor, 23 and charged her with one count of exercising control over a person, one count of advertising another person’s sexual services and one count of materially benefitting from sexual services provided.

Fodor is expected at Toronto North Courts on Feb. 9.

On Dec. 21, officers subsequently arrested Toronto resident Soreeysa Abdi, 27, and also charged him with one count of exercising control over a person, one count of advertising another person’s sexual services and one count of materially benefitting from sexual services provided.

Abdi is expected at Toronto North Courts on Jan. 18.

Police are appealing to the public to come forward with any new information pertaining to the two individuals and are concerned that there may be more victims, as well as witnesses.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7474.