Toronto police make arrest after man found shot to death in car

Toronto police have charged a suspect after a man was found shot to death inside a car downtown last week.

According to investigators, officers were called to the area of Sherbourne and Shuter streets on July 25 at around 12:15 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired near a parking lot.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 36-year-old Mohamed Ahmed, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mohamed Ahmed, 36, is seen in this undated photograph provided by police.

On Wednesday, police said an arrest had been made in connection with the incident.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Toronto resident Yasir Mohamed, has been charged with first-degree murder.

The charge has not been proven in court.