Toronto police looking to identify man after wheelchair user punched in 'unprovoked attack'

The suspect can be seen above. (Toronto Police) The suspect can be seen above. (Toronto Police)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine: Russians withdraw from city of Kharkiv, batter east

Russian troops are withdrawing from around Ukraine's second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks, the Ukrainian military said Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow's forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country's eastern industrial heartland. Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine was 'entering a new - long-term - phase of the war.'

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton