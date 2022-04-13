Toronto police looking for suspect after man struck with metal pipe

Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly struck another man with a metal pipe in North York Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they responded to an assault call in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West area around 1:30 p.m.

A man stopped to take a photo when another man approached him from behind and struck him in the head with a metal pipe, police said.

When the victim fell to the ground, police said, the suspect hit him again with the metal pipe.

Police said the condition of the victim is unknown at this time. They added that the assault appears to be random.

The suspect is described as a white male, 36 to 40 years old, six-foot-tall, weighs 180 pounds with short hair and is clean-shaven. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a grey shirt.

Police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

It is the latest “random” incident that Toronto police are investigating. Earlier this week, police announced the arrests of three men in connection with four random attack investigations.

A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly killing two “completely innocent” people in separate shootings in downtown Toronto last week.

The other incident happened on April 9 in Scarborough. Police said a 28-year-old man was struck in the back of his head with an axe. A 31-year-old was later arrested and charged for the assault.

Two days later, on April 11, a 27-year-old woman was knocked to the ground and stabbed with a knife at Yorkdale Station. The suspect, a 37-year-old man, was shortly apprehended at the scene.

At a news conference announcing the arrests, Toronto police Chief James Ramer said there is no information to suggest that there is any threat to public safety given the random nature of the attacks.