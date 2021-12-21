Police are asking the public for help in locating a four-year-old pug that they say was stolen from a fenced-in Rexdale backyard last week and then possibly listed for sale on Kijiji.

In a news release issued Tuesday evening, police said that on Dec. 17, between the hours of 9:30 and 9:45 a.m., the dog was let outside the home which is located in the area of Kipling Avenue and Henley Crescent.

Police said the dog disappeared from the yard and that the owners believe the dog was taken as there was no means to escape the yard.

The pug, named Bugsy, may have then been listed for sale on Kijiji, investigators believe.

Anyone with information related to Bugsy’s whereabouts are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.