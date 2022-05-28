Toronto police looking for man who allegedly sexually assaulted woman in Greektown

Police are asking for help identifying this man who they say sexually assaulted a woman in Greektown on May 5, 2022. (Toronto Police Service) Police are asking for help identifying this man who they say sexually assaulted a woman in Greektown on May 5, 2022. (Toronto Police Service)

