Toronto police looking for man who allegedly punched another man on TTC bus

Toronto police have released security camera images of a man who allegedly punched another man on a TTC bus in February.

Police said they responded to the incident in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Greer Road on the afternoon of Feb. 9.

It happened on an eastbound TTC bus. Police said a male passenger got up from his seat and, for unknown reasons, punched another passenger, a 55-year-old man, several times.

The suspect then exited the bus and fled in an unknown direction, police said. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

More than three months after the incident, police released the suspect’s images, asking for the public’s help identifying him.

He is described as clean-shaven and wearing all-black clothing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).