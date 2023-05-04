Toronto police looking for man who allegedly followed, harassed woman in Runnymede

Toronto police are looking for a man who they say harassed and followed a woman through a west-end neighbourhood last month. (Toronto Police Service) Toronto police are looking for a man who they say harassed and followed a woman through a west-end neighbourhood last month. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton