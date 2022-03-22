Toronto police look to identify man who committed 'indecent act' on Scarborough RT

Police have released an image of a man who allegedly committed an indecent act while staring at a woman on the Scarborough RT earlier this month.

It happened on March 7 at 12 p.m. at Kennedy subway station, police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

It’s alleged that the man was staring at a woman on the train before he attempted to show her what police described as indecent photos on his phone.

“The man proceeded to commit an indecent act while staring at the woman,” police said.

The man exited the RT at Scarborough Town Centre.

Police said that woman also exited the train at the same station and reported the incident to staff.

The man is described by police as 30 to 35 years old, standing five-feet-11 inches tall, with a slim build and short brown hair. He was wearing a grey jacket with lime green trim, blue jeans, and discoloured white shoes with black and orange accents at the time of the incident, police said.

An image of the man has been released by police in an attempt to identify him.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers.