

CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say they’ve located a 60-year-old who went missing in Scarborough on Tuesday.

The woman was last seen in a parking lot at Scarborough Town Centre, near McCowan and Ellesmere roads, at around 3 p.m.

Toronto police Insp. Norm Proctor described her as "vulnerable" and said she suffers from dementia. Those circumstances caused greater concern for her safety, police said, so a command post was set up in the Brimley Road and Progress Avenue area less than 24 hours after her disappearance.

Police said at the time that she was last spotted following a family at the centre and were looking to speak with that family.

The woman was located shortly before 10 a.m. and is reportedly in good health.