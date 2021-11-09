TORONTO -- Toronto police have issued a public safety alert about a man who they say has been approaching teenage girls in Scarborough’s Birchmount Park area to try and lure them into his vehicle.

The incidents have been occurring since September, Toronto police said in a news release Monday evening.

According to police, a man driving a light-coloured SUV has been approaching teenage girls in the area of Birchmount and Danforth roads, engaging them in conversation and attempting to get them to enter his car.

Police said there have been been multiple occurrences over the last two months.

The vehicle is described as an older model, light-coloured SUV. The driver is described as a black male in his 40 to 50s, with an accent.

Police have released an image of the vehicle and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.