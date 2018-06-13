

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have launched a “suspicious death” investigation after a woman was found dead inside a west-end apartment on Tuesday.

Officers were alerted to a death inside a building in the Richmond and Niagara streets area at around 5:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they discovered the body of a 28-year-old woman inside a unit.

Police say they are treating the death as suspicious until they receive the results of an autopsy.

The homicide unit has been notified of the incident but is not currently investigating the case.

No arrests have been made at this time. Officers remain at the building and are investigating.

More to come…