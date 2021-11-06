TORONTO -- Police are investigating a collision on the Don Valley Parkway where one person had to be extricated from a vehicle on Saturday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m., first responders attended to a collision on the Don Valley Parkway North at Dundas Street East.

Police said two vehicles collided and one vehicle flipped over on the northbound DVP.

A man had to be extricated from the vehicle, Toronto paramedics said.

His injuries are unknown.

The cause of the collision is unclear.

Two right lanes on the DVP are blocked as police investigate.

It is unknown when the lanes will reopen.