Toronto police investigating two early morning shootings

Toronto police are investigating two early morning shootings in the city.

The first incident happened shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday in the Entertainment District near Pearl and Simcoe streets.

Investigators said a man was located with non life-threatening injuries. He has been taken to hospital.

Pearl Street currently remains closed from Simcoe Street to Duncan Street/Ed Mirvish Way as police investigate.

Several gunshots rang out just over an hour later around 4:20 a.m. in North York near Jane Street and Shoreham Drive.

Police said they located a man with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to hospital.

Drivers should expect delays in that area as police investigate.

Anyone with information about either of these shootings is being urged to contact 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-2228477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.