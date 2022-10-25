Toronto police investigating suspicious package downtown

Toronto police are investigating a suspicious package left on a downtown sidewalk Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a suspicious package at around 7:39 p.m. in the area of St. Mary Street and St. Nicholas Street, near Yonge Street and Bloor Street East.

No other details about the package have been provided.

The Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRNE) team is heading to the scene.

No evacuations or injuries have been reported, police said.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they investigate.

St. Mary Street is closed from Bay Street to Yonge Street and St. Nicholas Street is closed from Charles Street West to St. Mary Street.

Police said it is unknown how long the closure will be.