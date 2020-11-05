TORONTO -- Police are investigating after the body of an Oshawa, Ont., man was found in a vehicle that had been parked outside a residential building for more than a week.

Toronto police say the black two-door sedan was first seen in the rear parking lot of the north Toronto building on Oct. 21.

The car remained parked there for 10 days and suspicious residents looked inside it on Oct. 31.

Police say they found the body of a deceased man, who has since been identified as 27-year-old Qais Noori of Oshawa.

Noori was wearing black sweatpants, a black long-sleeve shirt and a green jacket with a brown fur collar.

Investigators say the death is suspicious and they want to speak with anyone who interacted with Noori after Oct. 19, or anyone with information about his death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2020.